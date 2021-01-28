After more than a decade of advocacy from community leaders and residents, the city has installed a new traffic light at the northern entrance to Broad Channel, located at First Road and Cross Bay Boulevard.
The new signal is designed to calm traffic in the area, making the intersection safer for the children who visit the Broad Channel Athletic Club, which sits across from the Callahead sanitation company warehouse on the other side of the street. Advocates raised alarms over the hazards that parents faced as they turned across Cross Bay Boulevard to enter the BCAC ball field.
“For years, this community has been fighting to see safety improvements at the entrance of Broad Channel. Our office has been working tirelessly to make this intersection safer for both pedestrians and motorists alike,” said Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) in a written statement on Jan. 25. “Today, I am pleased to share that DOT has installed a traffic light at 1st Road and Cross Bay Boulevard; and that the light is already up and running. This is a huge win for our community. I would like to thank the Broad Channel Civic Association, my colleagues in government, and DOT for their partnership on this project.”
Ulrich, the civic association, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) all pressed the city Department of Transportation to install the new traffic light.
Dan Mundy, president of the Broad Channel Civic Association, hailed the installation as great news.
“Councilman Ulrich personally lobbied DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, and his efforts paved the way for this much-needed traffic light, which will not only create a safe means for parents to access the ball field, but will also help to slow down traffic as it enters our town,” Mundy said.
The new traffic light has been fully functional since Jan. 14.
The new light coincides with the DOT’s ongoing strategy to upgrade the two-way protected bike lane on Cross Bay Boulevard, between the Addabbo Bridge and East First Road, by replacing delineators that were knocked down during the snowstorm in December.
“This is a fine example of how government should work — the community, elected officials and government agencies working collaboratively together to benefit the general public,” Addabbo said.
“Broad Channel residents can walk with confidence through their streets, or take their kids to an event at the athletic club without fear, and that is great news for everyone,” said Pheffer Amato.
