The Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach has always come to bat for American Softball, and the league showed its appreciation for the support at a recent event.
Randy Novick, center, the founder and CEO of American Softball, attended the Kiwanis Club’s Sept. 30 meeting and presented the service organization with a plaque in recognition of its continued support. Accepting the honor were Howard Beach Kiwanis President Saul Belsky, left, and Vice President Charles Butera.
American Softball is a special-needs program for people of all ages with autism and developmental disabilities. The league plays once a week in a fun, noncompetitive environment. Learn more at americansoft ball.org. The Kiwanis Club has served Howard Beach since 1962 with charitable endeavors, efforts to improve the lives of children and other community initiatives. It can be found at howardbeachkiwanis.org.
