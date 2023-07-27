Forest Hills is known lovingly among community members and comic buffs alike as the neighborhood where Spider-Man resides. Now, an artist who regularly brings him to life has joined forces with residents to bring another mission to fruition.
Best-selling comic artist John Stanisci, known for his work in Marvel and DC Comics, set up shop this past Saturday at La Boulangerie, a cafe and bakery on 72nd Road, to raise funds for a tributary mural in the community.
The mural will be completed on the wall of The Bagel Spot, located at 101-01 Queens Blvd., and will feature some of the neighborhood’s historical buildings that have undergone demolition.
The man behind the plan is community preservationist and historian Michael Perlman, whose efforts have brought recognition and exposure to prominent local figures including Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., Russell Sage, Margaret Olivia Slocum Sage, Grosvenor Atterbury and Helen Keller, by way of murals.
“I love Forest Hills and Rego Park history and architecture, and I’m a huge fan of legendary comic artist John Stanisci. I’m very thankful that he supports preservation and beautification,” Perlman said at the event. “Stanisci, besides being very civic-minded and an incredible artist, is also a humanitarian. I feel the synergy.”
A former resident of Bayside now living in Forest Hills, Stanisci felt proud to engage with community members in-person, selling his prints and original sketches of iconic figures in comics for a good cause.
“I take great pride in this neighborhood. Covid really hit the neighborhood hard; we see a lot of stores still shuttered, so I try to do anything I can to help beautify Forest Hills,” he said. “Forest Hills, to me, is like the shining gem of Queens.”
Residents came out not only to shop for drawings of their favorite comic book characters, but to lend their support toward efforts to make the neighborhood they call home more beautiful.
Rachel Zhang, a comics fan and resident of Forest Hills, attended with friends and purchased Stanisci’s sketch of Batman. She feels grateful to be part of a community whose residents dedicate their time and talents so that everyone can benefit in the long run.
“I saw the event in Michael Perlman’s Facebook group, so I knew I wanted to support it because it’s such a good cause,” Zhang said. “We’re really excited to see how the mural will come out, paying tribute to our beautiful neighborhood.”
Perlman reached out to his former high school classmate Gigi Chen, an artist and Woodhaven native, to paint it.
With her pop surrealism style, Chen loves creating artworks for galleries, as well as murals in public and in people’s homes.
Although it hasn’t been decided which classic Forest Hills buildings will be featured in the mural, Chen told the Chronicle her vote would go to Tower Diner, where she was a regular in her teenage years and twenties.
Perlman said the project will cost over $10,000, and the GoFundMe created for the mural has now reached $2,185 of a $6,500 goal. Last weekend’s event accumulated $1,200, and Perlman said that he’ll collaborate with Stanisci again during August for another fundraiser in the neighborhood.
“There was a warm feeling of community and it was one of the finest examples, achieved with the quantity of enthusiastic and inspired fans of John’s comic art, including in-person sketches,” Perlman said. “I admire the expressions on the faces of fans, who were also supporters of my mural project with Gigi. Children asked questions and on one occasion, a few children came at once and shared their portfolios. John told them that they’re more talented than he was at their age.
“It was also uplifting to see him inviting a young child to sit adjacent to him and be his critic, as he drew Spider-Man within minutes. Some of the best superheroes don’t actually wear capes.”
