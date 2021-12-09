A Christmas tree lighting last weekend brought one of the greatest gifts to 6-year-old Jefferson Pesantes, who lost his arm in a bakery in Ecuador when he was a toddler.
Santa delivered Jefferson a new prosthetic arm, which was decorated with a Spider Man theme, at the Ozone Park Residents Block Association event on Saturday at Living Word Christian Fellowship.
Glenn Easton, prosthetist and owner of Centerpedes Center for Pediatric Therapy, Orthotics and Prosthetics in New Jersey, is donating not just one arm but at least 12 that Jefferson will need as he grows. Each one could have cost his mother, Roci— Rodriguez, up to $50,000 apiece.
“It is something so beautiful,” said Rodriquez, with help from a translator.
“God has blessed us so much. I did not know we were going to get all of this,” she said. “A lot of people love my son and it means a lot to receive all of these blessings.”
She and her son immigrated to East Elmhurst three years ago seeking healthcare after Jefferson lost his arm in a bread machine at the family’s bakery in Cuenca.
Easton learned about the family’s need from his mother-in-law, Angela Nocerino, who is part of the Kiwanis Club of Ozone Park and the Block Association. She saw a Facebook post about Jefferson and asked Easton if he could help.
Easton visited the boy over the past few months to do fittings.
“I figured until he is 18 and stops growing, I could provide them,” said Easton. “It’s probably going to be more than 12, too — he is probably going to need two a year.”
Tears were shed and the crowd cheered as Easton fitted Jefferson with the first arm.
“Who believes in Santa, now?” Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) called out to the crowd.
Along with celebrating Jefferson, folks gathered to watch the tree be lit outside the church, sip hot chocolate, eat hot dogs and baked goods, take pictures with Santa and receive gifts from him.
The Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club handed out free bottles of hand sanitizer and boxes of N95 masks.
Sponsors included the Rev. Joel Sadaphal, pastor of Living Word, the Ozone Park Lions Club, the Howard Beach Civilian Observation Patrol, Tibb’s Interior Exterior, Prima Pasta, the Pizza Dance Foundation and the American Bangladeshi Community Development and Youth Services group.
The NYPD facilitated and estimated almost 2,000 people attended throughout the day. The NYPD ceremonial unit partook as well.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Democratic District Leader Frank Gulluscio, Chairman of Community Board 9 Kenichi Wilson and Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola attended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.