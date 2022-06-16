Last Friday, a group of 33 employees from the Community Offshore Wind company joined the American Littoral Society and removed about 900 pounds of marine debris from the shorelines of Spring Creek in Jamaica Bay.
Members of the Restoration Corps, a green jobs training and service program for high school and college students, such as Donovan, inset, helped in the efforts to lug bags of trash off the beach.
“They were a fun-loving and hard-working group that did a great job of cleaning the beach,” said Don Riepe, the Jamaica Bay Guardian for the Littoral Society.
“I thoroughly enjoyed working with them and hope they come back for another volunteer project later this year.”
Community Offshore Wind is a joint venture between National Grid and RWE Renewables that develops offshore wind to bring clean energy to New York and New Jersey.
— Deirdre Bardolf
