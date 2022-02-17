Sixty volunteers helped rid Jamaica Bay of more than 800 pounds of trash on Feb. 6 including car seats, a full case of beer and a tent.
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato hosted the cleanup in honor of World Wetlands Day and partnered with the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Park Conservancy, the NYC Plover Project and the National Park Service. Seen above are Pheffer Amato and Shanna Blanchard of the JBRPC.
Volunteers learned about endangered birds and protecting their habitats.
Anyone interested in getting involved can reach out to the assemblywoman’s office at amatos@nyassembly.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.