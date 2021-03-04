The sense of relief many South Queens residents felt when the large state-run vaccine site opened at Aqueduct Race Track in early January may have been premature, according to data that the Mayor’s Office released on Monday.
Mayor de Blasio said that residents from Long Island and elsewhere in the state have far outnumbered city residents at the Covid vaccine clinic, not to mention South Queens residents.
De Blasio revealed that 75 percent of the coronavirus shots administered at the Queens facility were given to people who live outside the city.
It’s not the only state-run site with the problem, but it is worse than the Javits Center, according to the mayor, which served 42 percent of the shots to noncity residents.
“Unless they are targeted properly, these big sites do not actually help us improve equity and fight disparity. Unfortunately, unless they’re targeted properly, they could exacerbate disparity and the numbers we have now from the big state-run sites,” de Blasio said.
The need to fight the tide of Covid in the neighborhoods around Aqueduct, including South Ozone Park, Ozone Park and Richmond Hill, is urgent. Though not as high as two months ago, the four neighborhoods’ Covid-19 rates were all within the top 10 highest rates in the city as of Tuesday, according to city Health Department data.
Ozone Park Residents Block Association President Sam Esposito said that the Aqueduct site’s appointments filled up quickly after opening before many of the area’s residents got a shot at signing up for one.
Esposito has been working to get food handlers who help his civic organization’s food pantry signed up, and noticed that the Aqueduct site has been completely booked for the past two weeks at least.
Since the beginning of the vaccine rollout de Blasio has attempted to target certain neighborhoods, with attention to racial groups that were hardest hit by the pandemic.
However, electeds and civic leaders were critical of the mayor’s decision not to include Richmond Hill or South Ozone Park, two predominantly South Asian neighborhoods that have suffered concentrated Covid outbreaks for months, on his list of vaccine priority neighborhoods back in December.
It wasn’t until the beginning of February after Borough President Donovan Richards and South Queens electeds demanded that the mayor address Covid spread in the area, that de Blasio added Woodhaven, Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park to his list of neighborhoods that would receive additional city-run vaccine sites.
When another state-run site at York College in Jamaica opened last week, it exclusively served residents in the surrounding community for a week in an attempt to boost the area’s low vaccination rates.
But, Esposito pointed out, the eligible ZIP codes excluded Woodhaven and Ozone Park — two neighborhoods with large immigrant populations that have suffered from high Covid rates in recent months.
“Ozone Park has been left out of this. And that’s a fact,” Esposito said.
Asked about the mayor’s criticism of the state’s vaccine rollout, Cuomo aide Jack Sterne told the New York Post that many people who work in the city live in the suburbs.
“Once again, the Mayor’s argument doesn’t make sense — these sites are vaccinating thousands of New Yorkers per day, including essential workers who might live outside the five boroughs but serve New York City,” he said to the Post in a quote he later confirmed with the Chronicle.
He also said that there are thousands of open appointments at the borough-specific mass vaccination sites that opened at York College and in the Bronx and Brooklyn.
By Tuesday morning, York College was completely booked up.
“It seems Queensites have booked up nearly all of the York College appointments, which is great news,” Sterne emailed the Chronicle.
It's state run. City residents have the same opportunity as any state resident. Maybe it should be advertised better.
