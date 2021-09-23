The Woodhaven Business Improvement District held a back to school event on Sept. 8, where it gave out around 400 students backpacks and school supplies.
It thanked Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, above left, joined by BID director Raquel Olivares; Councilman Eric Ulrich; the Queens Chamber of Commerce; MetroPlusHealth; Ridgewood Savings Bank; Con Edison; Queens Community House; and Elite Builders & Management for their support.
Volunteers from Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct, @artbydebcamp, Queens Public Library, city Department of Sanitation, Community Board 9 also donated their time to make the event possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.