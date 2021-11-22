A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and robbery following a 2019 incident that resulted in the death of NYPD 102nd Precinct Detective Brian Simonsen, District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office announced last Wednesday.
On Feb. 12, 2019, Christopher Ransom, 30, and a co-defendant attempted to rob the AT&T store on the corner of 120th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Ransom ordered the two employees inside a room and demanded they surrender cash and merchandise, according to court records.
Police responded and when Ransom did not drop what appeared to be a pistol, officers opened fire from both sides of the store. Simonsen, who was 42 at the time, was accidentally and fatally shot in the chest by another officer. His partner, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, was shot in the leg but recovered.
Ransom pleaded guilty last month to the charges and a separate 2019 robbery.
In addition to 33 years, he also faces five years supervision post-release.
“My hope is that the family of Detective Brian Simonsen may finally have some closure with the sentencing of this defendant,” Katz said in a statement.
“His lawless, selfish behavior set the terrible events of that day in motion. He committed one of several robberies and terrified the employees of that cell phone store before drawing the fire of police. The heartbreaking result was the loss of Detective Simonsen and the injury of Sergeant Matthew Gorman.”
Simonsen, a 19-year veteran of the NYPD, was survived by his wife and mother. “Brian was my perfect man and your reckless actions took him away,” his wife said at the sentencing, according to reports. “It is a Christian thing to forgive you. At this time I can’t forgive you.”
