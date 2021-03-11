A few weeks after Mayor de Blasio announced a deal with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey that includes equitable hiring practices, 32BJ SEIU Airport Workers, including many JFK Airport employees, opened bargaining for contract renewal.
In anticipation of the bargaining process, workers from JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports held a virtual rally March 4 to highlight their demands, which include a list of health measures.
The contract is up for negotiation for the first time since the New York State Legislature passed the Healthy Terminals Act, a benefit supplement recently signed into law that requires employers at airports to compensate workers at least a $4.54 hourly benefit supplement that they can use toward health insurance. The union is hoping for a three-year contract after the current one expires on April 1.
Part of the rally was aimed at drumming up support for a companion Healthy Workers bill for the New Jersey workers at Newark Airport. But the workers’ demands also included quarterly health and safety meetings, as well as seniority protections for those impacted by the pandemic and provisions against discrimination based on traits historically associated with race, including hairstyles and hair textures.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) joined in the event to express their support of the workers’ demands.
“As the airlines ask for more money for bailout, where does that leave our employees?” said Hyndman.
After the first day of bargaining, Rob Hill, 32BJ vice president and director of organizing, told the Chronicle in an email that the union presented its proposals and will continue to negotiate over the next week.
“When we meet once again on March 11, the employers will have an opportunity to share their proposals as well. We are confident that we will reach agreement on the implementation of the Healthy Terminals Act and health and safety guidelines,” said Hill.
