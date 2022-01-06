New York State will increase funding for students with disabilities by $240 million in the upcoming 2022-23 executive budget proposal.
The governor also signed a package of legislation to increase resources and support for students with disabilities, their families and social services providers.
“This historic investment in schools serving students with disabilities, along with four bills I am signing into law, will make a huge difference in the lives of students, families and schools in every corner of New York,” Gov. Hochul said in a prepared statement.
“Throughout my time in office, I’ve made it a priority to listen to the disability community and provide the resources and support they need to thrive.”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) said that will help NYC students who have been “shortchanged” for years and will remedy the process for those students’ families that the Department of Education failed at.
“The DOE’s performance for special needs students has deteriorated considerably in recent years, from instruction to transportation to Covid-related urgency,” Liu told the Chronicle.
He said part of the new legislation will streamline a process at the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings “that the DOE has let get out of control.” OATH conducts impartial due process hearings regarding students’ special education such as when a parent and a school district disagree about the identification, evaluation, placement or the provision of a free appropriate public education for a student with a disability.
“The current process and 10,000 case backlog caused not only delays and anguish for these families, but extraordinary costs for the city,” said Liu. “The process created by this new legislation will better serve kids with disabilities and even save money in the long run.”
Additionally, the New York State Division of the Budget will authorize a cost-of-living adjustment of 11 percent for the next school year, an increase of more than 15 percent over two years. The adjustment will increase preschool and school-age special education providers’ annual funding by more than $240 million, and the state will reimburse districts and counties for roughly 60 percent of the cost.
The additional package of legislation signed by the governor also establishes that the Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board provide a report on autism detection, education and mapping; it appoints an impartial hearing officer to address due process complaints; it makes the issuing of behavior analyst licenses in New York consistent with other states; and it provides funding to early intervention education for toddlers with disabilities.
“In New York State, autism has been diagnosed in alarming rates since 1996,” Assemblymember Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) said in a prepared statement. “It is evident that we need to map and track the number of autism cases in order to accurately determine possible factors on the causes of autism in children. This law creates the Autism Spectrum Disorders Advisory Board, and will provide a report on autism detection, education, and mapping. We must have this important foundation for New York State to identify autism prevalence rates and to expand universal screening, as well as assist doctors and educators with early screening, intervention and treatment,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.