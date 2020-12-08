22-year-old shot dead in Ozone Park

A man was killed in a shooting on Monday night in Ozone Park, police say.
The 22-year-old male was shot in the head in front of an auto shop at 90-04 Liberty Ave. around 9:51 p.m., according to the NYPD.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A gray Honda Accord was observed fleeing northbound into the jurisdiction of the 102nd Precinct. Police were witnessed canvassing the area after the shooting, which occurred in the 106th Precinct.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police did not release any information on what events led to the shooting.
