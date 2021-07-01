The Kiwanis Club of Howard Beach presented its yearly scholarships to deserving graduating seniors for the fifth consecutive year on June 24.
Three of the four 2021 honorees were on hand at Lenny’s Clam Bar to receive their $1,000 awards.
The club continues to support education by awarding its four annual scholarships to students living in the 11414 ZIP code. The funds benefit high school seniors who will be continuing their education at an accredited college or university in the fall.
This year’s honorees are Patrick Connolly, of Scholars’ Academy, second from left, Alexander Eriquez, of Xavier High School, and Nilanga Gunaratna, of Scholars’ Academy. They are flanked by Kiwanis Club President Saul Belsky, left, and Committee Chair Dino Bono. The fourth honoree, Jingjie Ren, of Bayside High School, was unable to attend.
The scholarships are named the August Sirgiovanni, the Paul Anthony Bono, the Stanley Merzon and Founder’s awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.