The Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy announced welcome news to kick off the start of Earth Month on April 5: U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand secured $18.9 million in funding for Jamaica Bay.
The allocation is part of the 2023 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will allow the Army Corps of Engineers to begin final design and construction of the Stony Creek Marsh Project in Jamaica Bay, the JBRPC announced on Twitter.
From the federal infrastructure bill, the Army Corps of Engineers will receive $2.7 billion in funding from the White House that will go toward 300 different projects throughout the country focused on strengthening ports and waterways, according to a White House press release.
The Stony Creek Marsh is one of several salt marshes that are integral to the fragile ecosystem around Jamaica Bay, its wildlife habitats and shorelines. The marshes have been deteriorating at a rapid pace for decades, according to Army Corps reports.
Other marsh islands in the area were restored over the years but the Stony Creek project was awaiting appropriations.
