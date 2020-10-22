Trash talk overwhelmed the 106th Precinct’s Sector C Build the Block’s meeting last Thursday. That is, literal talk about trash.
The increase in trash debris in the 106th since budget cuts have forced the Department of Sanitation to reduce its pickups is not limited to commercial districts like the one along Jamaica Avenue.
John McGinnis said he has been noticing large items build up on 80th Street off Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park.
“It’s a lot of people who come over there and they keep dumping things,” said McGinnis, about the intersection.
Another precinct resident suggested that there’s nothing he could see the police doing about dumping that he sees regularly in front of his house because it comes from people driving by in their cars.
The neighborhood coordination officers agreed that it’s a difficult problem for the precinct to confront but said that they would keep an eye out.
The NCOs said that most of the calls that the precinct receives haven’t changed: mostly noise complaints.
The city’s policy for illegal dumping is to call 911 if it’s in progress and 311 to report past or chronic instances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.