The Howard Beach Kiwanis Club recently presented a plaque and ribbon at its weekly meeting to leaders of the 106th Precinct in recognition of its hard work and dedication to the community.
Club President Abe Garcia, left, Precinct Commander Capt. John Costello, Past Kiwanis President Steve Sirgiovanni and Det. Brenda Reddick display the award given to the 106th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.