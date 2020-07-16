While a spike in shootings is making national headlines not just in New York, but in Chicago, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, it hasn’t arrived in South Queens with the force of the violence in north Manhattan, the Bronx and parts of Brooklyn.
There has been an uptick in theft from last year, and some rises in violent crime in the beginning of July.
The 102nd and 106th precincts had a total of 65 incidents in the seven major crime categories from July 5 to 12 – up from 39 last year.
The 102nd Precinct, stretching over Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill East, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven and the northern part of Ozone Park, was the center of the trend.
In the 102nd, crimes within seven major crimes tracked by CompStat together were up 130 percent for the week of July 5 to 12, most notably with nine incidents of felony assault. For the week of June 29 to July 5, the biggest jump was in grand larceny and grand larceny auto.
And while the area has not seen a significant spike in shootings, the 102nd was one of the precincts that had some July gunplay. The precinct’s one incident is not unprecedented during the summer. Last year there was a shooting the second week in July.
The recent 102nd Precinct shooting took place at the Umbrella Hotel on Queens Boulevard around midnight on July 3, when a teenager who was there for a party got into a verbal altercation with a group. As he was walking away he was shot in the right leg, and required EMS to take him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with a shattered femur.
Police did make an arrest of a 15-year-old for the shooting, but have not recovered a firearm.
In the 106th Precinct, the bump in crime from last summer has been more modest, mostly in the form of burglary. For the week of July 6 to 12, there were four more incidents than this week in 2019 – the biggest jump of any crime in the precinct.
There were no shooting incidents, which is consistent with this week last year, although the precinct was the location of two shooting incidents at the end of this past June.
