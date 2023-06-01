The 102nd Precinct brought home the bacon — and the eggs — last week in celebration of Senior Citizens Month.
Officers whipped up breakfast for seniors at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Woodhaven last Thursday.
At right, Officer Edgar Godinez scrambles eggs.
“We would like to thank All Saints Episcopal Church for their hospitality making this a great event,” the precinct wrote on Twitter.
It also thanked volunteers from the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club and the American Legion for their help.
— Deirdre Bardolf
