The New York City Police Foundation and the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct hosted a field day to honor Det. Brian Simonsen Sept. 18.
The youth field day drew hundreds of families and other community members for an afternoon of athletic activities and remembrance, as participants celebrated the memory of an officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Those who attended the event included Linda Simonsen, Brian’s mother; Leanne Simonsen, Brian’s widow and the president and chairwoman of the Brian Simonsen Foundation; Susan Birnbaum, president and CEO of the New York City Police Foundation; and Philip Ozuah, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine.
The event was funded by the Police Foundation as part of its 50 Grants for 50 Precincts initiative, which launched in January. It received 175 proposals from NYPD precincts across the five boroughs with recipients receiving up to $20,000 per project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.