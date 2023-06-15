Crime in South Queens is down this month, as reported by members of the NYPD from the 102nd and 106th precincts during the Ozone Park Residents Block Association town hall last Thursday.
Det. James Gherardi presented statistics for the 106th Precinct. Crime is down 9 percent for the prior week as of this past Sunday, and 8.5 percent for the year.
“We’ve been taking in a lot of stolen vehicles,” Gherardi said.
Criminals have been using devices around the size of a flash drive to access push-to-start vehicles.
“If they’re on the sidewalk, they can pick up your key fob data if you leave it by your front door,” the detective explained. “Now they have your key fob information on that device, so they go to your push-to-start car, unlock it and drive away.”
To prevent that, the NYPD recommends leaving your key fob far from the front door and toward the rear of your home. “You can try to throw it in your bedroom or somewhere in the back of the house,” Gherardi suggested.
Grand larceny is still an issue, as well, attributed to items left behind in vehicles. “If they see something, they don’t really jimmy doors anymore,” Gherardi said. “They just break your window and make you pay for it.” It was advised to remove any valuables from your vehicles to deter thieves.
Gherardi also commented on increased domestic violence crimes, saying, “If you know anyone that needs help, please reach out to the precinct. We have all the resources and will gladly help with anything.”
Special Operations Lt. Christopher Estrella and Capt. Pratima Bhullar Maldonado presented information from the 102nd Precinct. For the 28-day period, crime is down 14.5 percent, and down 8 percent overall this year.
“We’re down on violence and shootings, but we’re still struggling with property crimes, such as grand larceny,” Maldonado shared.
For preventative measures, Maldonado urged residents to never leave their car unlocked with the key in the ignition, and also suggested Apple AirTags.
“It can track your car. I have one. It’s $29. Throw it under your seat or in your glovebox. It’s the easiest way to know where your car is and you’ll be able to find it right away.”
She also stressed the importance of keeping homes safe through security cameras, like Ring doorbell systems or even a dog. “Don’t discuss money or jewelry with anyone. They’re looking for easy targets, so let’s not be one,” Maldonado warned.
As of now, five officers from each precinct will be relocated to Rockaway Beach for patrol, as well as one sergeant from the 102nd Precinct.
Residents at the town hall expressed dismay at losing officers in their neighborhoods, concerned that crime might increase as a result.
There is a second beach assignment in mid-June, so the NYPD may send more officers to the beach during that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.