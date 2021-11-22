SLA suspends Kloud Tequila Grill license

Five days after a double shooting took place at Kloud Tequila Grill in Auburndale, the State Liquor Authority suspended the owner’s liquor license, and will seek to permanently take it away, the panel announced.
“The SLA has zero tolerance for bars where violence and disorder is a routine occurrence, threatening the safety of their neighborhoods and straining police resources,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said in a statement last week. “This emergency suspension should serve as a message that this agency will not hesitate to take immediate action when a bar poses a threat to public health and safety.”
Just past 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Kloud Tequila Grill patron opened fire on two other men, according to police. The bar’s manager received a graze wound to his head, and a 29-year-old man was shot several times in his legs. They were both taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital and are in stable condition, police said.
A 19-year-old was arrested in Theodora Tsourapis’ backyard directly behind the bar. The police also found a gun lying in the grass nearby. The man was arrested for trespassing, but is considered a person of interest in the shooting at this time.
Following an investigation, the NYPD found that the chaos stemmed from a “skirmish” when a group of patrons were denied entry during a private party taking place inside, the SLA announced. Video surveillance showed patrons fleeing for safety toward the bar’s kitchen, basement and through the rear emergency exit, which had been locked.
The SLA will be charging Kloud Tequila Grill with multiple violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, including operating a disorderly premises, failure to supervise and for becoming a focal point for police attention. Those charges are in addition to 16 pending violations that the SLA issued Oct. 18.
The 192-08 Northern Blvd. lounge had been a “nightmare” to the community in the months before the double shooting. Hundreds of 311 calls had been made regarding customers littering the surrounding area, publicly urinating and performing public sex acts on and around surrounding property, as well as the bar owners disrespecting noise levels and using an illegal outdoor patio.
Tsourapis, who formed the Auburndale Northern Association because of the bar, said she and her family have spent the week since the shooting sleeping peacefully for the first time since late April.
“I feel a little bit of relief,” she told the Chronicle Nov. 22. “But I didn’t want it to get to this point ... It’s sad to say we have to do this, but unfortunately [the owner] himself and customers disrespected our privacy, our quality of life, our peace, our properties.”
Tsourapis said she still feels slightly nervous that the bar, or something similar, will make a comeback to the residential area.
Her hope is that if the situation arises again, city leaders will be more proactive in preventing it.
“I hope they wouldn’t take that much time to do something about it,” said Tsourapis. “I believe when we have a complaint and call 100 times to our officials, they have to react faster, before things get to that point. They’re realizing now there was a serious problem going on.”
