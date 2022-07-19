A beautiful beach day was cut short as all Rockaway beaches were closed today after several shark sightings.
Two sharks were sighted as NYPD Aviation patrolled the waters. Nearby Jones Beach was closed, too.
The sharks were seen near Beach 102nd Street and Beach 67th Street, according to reports.
The beaches will remain closed until further notice but the boardwalk remains open.
The scare comes after Gov. Hochul announced yesterday that state agencies are being directed to ramp up shark monitoring.
"We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations,” said Hochul.
“I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer."
It also comes amid an extreme heat warning that started today. High heat and humidity are expected to blanket the state with heat index values in the high 90s and low 100s for the rest of the week.
New York City cooling centers started opening up today.
