Rockaway Beach remained closed to swimming on Tuesday as a safety precaution after a shark attack on Monday. According to authorities, just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 7, a woman was bit by a shark in the left leg while swimming at Beach 59th Street.
Lifeguards removed the woman from the water and administered first aid. She was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in serious but stable condition, authorities said.
The woman’s age was not immediately clear, as the NYPD said she was 65, and the Parks Department said she was 50.
After the incident, lifeguards cleared all beachgoers from the water and the NYPD canvassed the area via helicopter, but did not observe any sharks, the Parks Department said.
“Prior to yesterday’s incident, we have no reports of shark bites on Rockaway Beach in recent memory,” a spokesperson from the Parks Department told the Chronicle.
“We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer,” the Parks Department said in a statement. “Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark attacks in Rockaway are extremely rare. We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted.”
