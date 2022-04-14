The second man allegedly who committed the latest attack against members of the Sikh community in Richmond Hill has been arrested. Police believe he was also the sole attacker in the incident involving Nirmal Singh in the same area last week.
Vernon Douglas, 19, of Brownsville, was arrested in Brooklyn today and charged with multiple counts of robbery, assault, aggravated harassment and hate crimes.
On Sunday, April 3, Douglas allegedly approached 70-year-old Nirmal Singh near the corner of Lefferts Boulevard and 95th Avenue and punched him in the face. The attacker fled the scene on foot and the incident was taken over by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.
Then on Tuesday, around 7 a.m., two males attacked two Sikh men, removing their religious headwear, robbing them of their money and striking them on the head and body with closed fists and a wooden stick.
One suspect was taken into custody at the scene, Hezekiah Coleman, 20, who police believe was squatting in an abandoned house near the scene of the incident. There has been an increased police and community presence in that area, where the Sikh Cultural Society gurdwara also is.
The second suspect, Douglas, remained at large and police believed he was responsible for last week’s incident as well as the one in which he had an accomplice.
A DCPI spokesperson confirmed that the repeated charges indicated that he was being charged for both bias attacks, and an officer from the 102nd Precinct confirmed that the individual wanted from last week’s attack was the second individual arrested for this week’s incident.
“I am gratified to report that the NYPD has apprehended the second suspect in Tuesday's heinous crime against the Sikh community,” tweeted Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven). “This comes on the heels of the other suspect being formally charged this morning with hate crimes.”
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) also commended the quick work by police. “The second perp in the racially motivated attack on two Sikh men in Richmond Hill has been apprehended in Brooklyn. Thank you to the @NYPDnews and the @NYPD102Pct for your swift work bringing a violent criminal to justice,” she tweeted Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.