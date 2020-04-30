Second CIP motorcycle death in three days

For the second time in three days, a motorcycle ride on the Cross Island Parkway turned fatal — A funeral director working extra hours after his boss fell ill with the coronavirus died after crashing his bike on April 28.
Kevin Stout, 57, of Whitestone was traveling northbound near Exit 36 South around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of his black 2013 Harley Davidson. Police said he failed to properly navigate the roadway and struck the median as he approached the exit.
Police from the 109th Precinct responded to the scene to find Stout on the roadway with trauma to the head. EMS arrived and pronounced Stout deceased.
Thomas Boland, owner of Thomas F. Boland Funeral Parlor in College Point, said Stout was a seasoned motorcyclist and he wasn’t sure what could have caused the crash. It was unclear whether Stout was returning home from a day of work.
“He took that route every day at least two three times a day, so he knows the road,” Boland told the Chronicle.
Boland said the funeral parlor has been overwhelmed since the beginning of the outbreak, especially once he contracted it himself.
“I got the coronavirus and I couldn’t come to work and he picked up all of the slack and maintained the business,” Boland said, adding that the business hasn’t slowed down in recent weeks. “Kevin helped in all those calls. College Point was hit. Bayside Whitestone, people from other neighborhoods were calling, and even though we’re in College Point they were coming to us.”
Boland remembers Stout as a hard worker who was in the Golden Gloves boxing tournament in his youth and a member of a billiards club.
Boland’s wife, Sarah, said Stout had recently been buying a local homeless man dinners delivered from area restaurants. “He also checked in on my family twice a day every day by just driving by,” she said.
“He’s a stand up guy. That’s it,” Boland said.
Stout’s accident was the second motorcycle fatality on the parkway in three days — on April 25 NYPD Officer Richard Holt was riding to work when an alleged drag racing car clipped the back of his bike. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens, but later succumbed to his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.