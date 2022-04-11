Mayor Adams is left lobbying for some items that were omitted from the state budget, including mayoral control of public schools, which he has been advocating for.
“We will review the budget fully and continue to advocate on behalf of nearly one million students who are still suffering from the disruption of the pandemic, the thousands of New Yorkers who lack access to affordable and stable housing, and the countless everyday New Yorkers who want and deserve to live in a safer city,” he said in a prepared statement on Friday regarding items on his agenda that did not make it into the state’s $220 billion new budget.
Adams commended the state Legislature and the governor for progress on public safety but said there is still “a good deal more work” to be done on issues including mayoral control, housing and other city priorities.
Mayoral control of schools is set to expire at the end of June. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg was granted control of the school system in 2002, replacing local school boards and allowing the mayor to appoint the chancellor and a majority of members who serve on the Panel for Education Policy.
The last extension of mayoral control was granted to former Mayor Bill de Blasio and although Gov. Hochul recommended a four-year extension in her budget proposal, it was dropped from the final version.
“This is now time to deal with policies as we deal with everything for mayoral control, where over a million children have a level of uncertainty right now,” Adams said on Sunday on NY1. “I need to continue the progress in schools and also make sure we are making the right decisions around public safety.”
On Sunday he also told WABC7 that mayoral control is “another feeder of crime if we don’t get it right.”
Adams and schools Chancellor David Banks pushed for mayoral accountability, as they have called it, including at Bayside High School in March, but many are not in favor of the full four years they want. This was evident at a public hearing with state legislators in March where parents, educators and officials offered alternatives to the current system. State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), chair of the Senate’s Committee on Education, has argued that it did not belong in the budget because of its nonfiscal nature.
Liu has said that valid questions remain on whether the policy should be “continued, changed or abandoned.” In March, he told the Chronicle that it “probably does not make sense to have a four-year extension.”
