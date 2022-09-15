Twelve-year-old Luis Osorio of Far Rockaway did not return home from school yesterday and the community is being asked to stay on the lookout for the boy.
He was last seen at 8:00 a.m. in front of 205 Beach 29th Street, according to a missing persons flyer from the 101st Precinct. He was near PS 43, where he is a student.
Luis is a Black, approximately 5'4" in height, with a slim build, dark colored eyes and dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit with a white stripe, a white polo shirt and had a navy blue Nike backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Luis is asked to notify Det. Galen Jansky at (718) 868-3429 or Detective Borough Queens South at (718) 969-5005.
Local officials and community groups are circulating Luis’ information, including the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
The boy is said to be mildly autistic and has a fascination with trains, according to Richards’ office.
A Facebook post from a cousin of Luis’, LaToya Benjamin, says that the boy is also known as LJ.
“We need help finding him please,” Benjamin wrote yesterday. “School has been out since 2:20pm. Officers from the 101 are looking as well… Please share. His name is LJ.”
Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) wrote on Twitter, “Council District 31 we need all hands on deck to bring this child home safely to his family! Luis Osorio did not return home from school yesterday. And, as you can imagine the family is extremely worried. Please share this flyer widely!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.