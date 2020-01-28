Ringing in the Lunar New Year

A month after most of the world celebrated the New Year, traditional Asian culture is celebrating the Lunar New Year, which officially began on Jan. 25.

Despite it’s being halfway over, there is still plenty of time to celebrate the Year of the Rat — the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, doesn’t end until Tuesday, Feb. 4, and there is a plethora of local activities to observe the holiday the right way.

The Queens Zoo in Corona is celebrating the entire first weekend of February with a number of activities. Multiple stations throughout the zoo will hold various activities, including lantern-making, a scavenger hunt and Lunar New Year story time. The New York Chinese Cultural Center will perform ribbon dancing and teach sugar painting, and hot coca and fortune cookies will be available for guests. In honor of the Year of the Rat, the zoo will display its resident rodents. For the full schedule or to reserve tickets in advance, visit queenszoo.com.

Flushing Town Hall is honoring the Chinese tradition of celebrating the new year in temple fairs by throwing the Lunar New Year Chinese Temple Bazaar on Sat, Feb 1. Taking place in two sessions at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the bazaar invites guests to enjoy live performances, including a dragon parade beginning at the Flushing Library at 10 a.m. Hands-on activities such as paper lantern making are on the agenda, as well as traditional Chinese delicacies. For more information on the event and to reserve tickets in advance, visit flushingtownhall.org.

Also on Feb. 1, the Flushing Branch of the Queens Public Library is hosting the Children’s Lunar New Year Celebration. Families with children of all ages are invited to craft-making and bread-making from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The Friends of the Library will gift guests with red envelopes to honor the Chinese tradition.

Two weeks later on Feb. 15, the Flushing Branch is hosting another Spring Festival event — Celebrate The Year Of The Rat. The event starts with Chinese folk music and traditional opera and dance by the New York Hua Xia Arts Association, followed by traditional papercutting and Korean food preparation with Chef Soh Young Lee-Segredo. For information on both events, visit queenslibrary.org/branch/Flushing.

Commonpoint Queens is calling for friends and neighbors to join in celebrating an afternoon of dance and musical performances, crafts and activities on Feb. 2 from 12 to 3 p.m. in its two locations: 67-09 108 St., Forest Hills or 58-20 Little Neck Pkwy., Little Neck. Both events are open and free to all ages, but registration is required through commonpointqueens.org.

City Owlets is hosting its 4th Annual Lunar New Year FUNstival on Saturday, Feb. 1 which includes a kung-fu demonstration and a sidewalk lion dance performance from 11 to 11:30 a.m.. The event at 10-42 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City will run in three 90 minute sessions at 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and will include carnival games, prizes and raffles, story time and songs, arts and crafts, food tastings and goody bag giveaways. Space is limited to 20 children per session and tickets must be booked in advance at cityowlets.pike13.com.