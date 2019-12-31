Richards gets quick nod for borough president from Queens Democratic Party

City Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) was endorsed by the Queens County Democratic Committee Monday morning — making him the early frontrunner in the race to replace Melinda Katz as borough president in a special election early next year.

The endorsement was decided on a voice vote of district leaders at a meeting called over the weekend by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), chairman of the county committee. The meeting was called on short notice last weekend.

The endorsement "gives him momentum and it gives him early support at a crucial time in the race," said political consultant George Arzt. "It's a big boost."

At least three others vying for the seat — Councilmen Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) and former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley — did not take part in the meeting. Constantinides later denounced it as a "closed-door process."

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) dropped out of the race an hour before the vote and threw her support to Richards.

“It just wasn’t my time,” Hyndman told the Chronicle. “Things weren’t going the way I wanted them to. I didn’t want to divide the Democrats in the borough. I decided to drop out now rather than wait until after the petitioning process and I was on the ballot.”

"Today was a missed opportunity to transform our political system," Constantides said in a statement.

"We could have had an open process to bring people in, debate, and allow leaders to choose a candidate all under a Democratic banner. Instead there was a closed-door process in the name of unity that shut many people out."

Richards, 35, represents the southeastern most part of Queens including Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, Far Rockaway and Arverne.

“Over the next few months, we're going to bring people from all over Queens, no matter who they are, where they come from, or where they live now, to create an office that works for the people,” Richard said in a statement.

Katz will be sworn in as district attorney on Wednesday. A date for a special election to replace her has not been set yet but its is expected to be in late February or early March.

Michael Gannon contributed to this story.