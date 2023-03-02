The state the state will be doubling the number of marijuana dispensary licenses it is issuing to those effected by the prohibition of the substance, the Office of Cannabis Management announced today.
For Queens, that means 32 of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses will be allocated from the existing pool of qualifying business applicants.
After receiving about 900 applications and issuing 66 provisional licenses so far, the office will eventually grant 300 in total instead of the planed 300, the OCM announced in a press release.
To qualify, applicants must have a conviction for a marijuana-related offense prior to March 2021 or have a parent, legal guardian, child, spouse or dependent with one in New York.
Applicants must also have experience owning and operating a qualifying business that has been profitable for at least two years.
Licenses are also going to nonprofits like Housing Works and Jamaica-based LIFE Camp.
“With this expansion, more entrepreneurs will be able to participate in the first wave of this industry, allowing them to capitalize on the growing demand for cannabis products,” said Tremaine Wright, chair of the Cannabis Control Board, in a prepared statement.
“As more businesses enter this market, the innovation and competition will increase, leading to better quality experiences for consumers,” Wright continued.
The Cannabis Control Board adopts regulations for packaging, labeling, laboratory testing, marketing and advertising and in today’s meeting also approved regulations for doing so. It voted last year to revise the proposed regulations and offered a comment period for the public to weigh in, which garnered over 400 responses.
As of November, the board has issues only four CAURD licenses for Queens and none have opened yet. There are only three licensed dispensaries open so far, all in Manhattan.
The OCM did not immediately respond to a request for an updated number on the licenses approved in Queens.
Next month, the office will make recommendations to the board on the majority of the remaining applications in the areas of the state not impacted by a court-ordered injunction.
Through the CAURD program and the New York State Social Equity Cannabis Fund, licensees are provided “turn-key, renovated retail locations.” Last year, it was announced that licensees could pursue their own locations instead of going through the fund, which freed up resources to expand the number of licenses being awarded.
The move comes as communities continue fighting the increase in illegal pot shops popping up throughout the city, 225 of which are in Queens, the Chronicle has reported. A public safety briefing from city officials last week detailed continued efforts to crack down on shops.
