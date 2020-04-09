After multiple “Zoom-bombing” incidents occurred within the three weeks schools have switched to online learning, the Department of Education has decided to sack the video-teleconferencing platform.
“The safety and security of our staff and students is at the forefront of every decision we make around remote learning, and for that reason, we have asked schools to transition away from using Zoom as soon as possible,” DOE Deputy Press Secretary Danielle Filson told the Chronicle.
The FBI’s Boston field office released a March 30 statement on Zoom, saying it received multiple reports of “conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language,” an issue reported across the country. Security concerns over the software, especially call-highjacking, led city education officials to announce their April 3 decision to officially move away from the software that offered its services to educators free of charge during the pandemic.
“Does anybody really think that we want students’ personal information out there for anybody to see? For anybody to access? That’s absolutely unacceptable,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said at an April 5 press conference. “Zoom — and we’ve been working with Zoom — is unwilling and unable to meet the security needs of our students. We will not put our students’ information out in cyberspace for anybody to access — that is unacceptable.”
Two days before the DOE announced its decision, Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan released an April 1 statement promising to address the privacy and security concerns, such as enacting a feature freeze to focus on the issues, conducting a review with third-party experts, preparing a transparency report of data, records or content and more.
“However, we recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s — and our own — privacy and security expectations. For that, I am deeply sorry,” said Yuan.
Carranza said the move away from the platform will be gradual. Filson said that the DOE is supporting its teachers with “trainings and professional development to get them onto secure tools like Google and Microsoft Teams.” The alternative programs provide similar capabilities as Zoom, such as video calling, pre-recorded meetings, the ability to share a desktop computer, create discussion threads and more, but with higher security. Students and staff will be able to access the platforms using their DOE credentials that were created before remote learning took effect.
“We’re going to make sure that our students’ information is not out there for everybody to access,” said Carranza. “This is not an issue in New York City. This is an issue across the country. We are going to make sure that our students’ information is safe during this time period and going on.”
