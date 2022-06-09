Mayor Adams wants the Big Apple to become the city of dreams again, but to get there his vision includes a citywide rezoning initiative that he says would help small businesses, promote sustainability and create new housing.
His three zoning proposals support economic opportunities for local businesses, help the city reach a zero carbon footprint and expand affordable and supportive homes for New Yorkers, according to the Mayor’s Office last Thursday.
“These proposals focused on economic recovery, affordable housing, and sustainability will remove red tape for small businesses, expand housing opportunities in every neighborhood, and accelerate the transition to our energy future,” Adams said in a prepared statement. “New Yorkers are not going to wait around while other cities and other countries sprint towards a post-pandemic world, and now we won’t have to.”
To cut red tape for businesses, the city proposes to remove unnecessary geographic limitations on certain businesses (life sciences, custom manufacturing, maker-retail and nightlife); to eliminate obstacles for stores to repurpose space allowing them to evolve over time; and to allow them to expand without relocating and without triggering the need for additional parking.
To help the city that never sleeps become greener, the mayor intends to remove obstacles that would help it reach its carbon reduction goals by installing more electric vehicle charging stations; retrofitting buildings with rooftop solar panels; and eliminating barriers that would allow the electrification of building structures (heat pumps and efficient HVAC systems).
To create more housing, Adams would like to increase the floor-area ratio for all types of affordable homes, similar to an initiative already implemented for senior housing; broaden the acceptable variety of housing types and sizes to accommodate a wider range of families and households, even in studio apartments; ease the conversions of underutilized buildings into homes; and reduce unnecessary parking requirements that add cost and take up space in buildings that could be used for additional homes.
The mayor also said that he wants to make it easier for homeowners to either add a family room or an apartment to their property.
“For example, let’s think of a family that has lived in their home in Queens for 25, 30 years,” said Adams. “They would like to convert their second floor into a rental unit to help them pay their mortgage. Unfortunately, our zoning regulations say that rental units will require an additional parking space and they have nowhere to put one. We’re going to change that no to a yes, and help that Queens family stay in their home.”
Adams said that he would like to work with elected officials, including Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), who has advocated for basement apartments and their regulation, to get the projects off the ground.
“The Council is committed to solving our city’s housing crisis for the residents of Queens and all New Yorkers,” the speaker’s spokesman said via email. “We look forward to reviewing the details of the Mayor’s proposals when we receive them.”
The city estimates that there are at least 100,000 New Yorkers who live in approximately 50,000 illegal basement apartments — with the majority of those units being in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, according to a spokesman from the Mayor’s Office.
When asked about what particular zoning laws will be changed, a source from City Hall said that the administration is still in the early stages of the initiative and would like to engage with different community members and stakeholders first over the course of the next few months. No community engagement events have been scheduled yet, as the city is still in the planning stages.
