Businessman Robert Zimmerman came out on top in the Democratic primary for New York’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday.
“Our victory tonight proves that when Democrats stand together and fight together, we deliver results,” Zimmerman said in a statement.
Heading into Tuesday’s race, none of the five candidates clearly stood out as the frontrunner. Though Zimmerman had the most cash on hand at the beginning of August and had been endorsed by Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan, whom FiveThirtyEight, the popular polling outlet, had predicted would win, had earned the endorsement of Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens), who had vacated the seat to run for governor. Suffolk County Deputy County Executive Jon Kaiman had also racked up some support. Progressive organizer Melanie D’Arrigo had gotten some key endorsements, including one from state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside).
Nevertheless, Zimmerman finished with 35.2 percent of the vote, followed by Kaiman with 25.55 percent, Lafazan with 19.66 percent, and D’Arrigo with 15.58 percent. Small business owner Reema Rasool got 2.45 percent.
Zimmerman will face off with Republican nominee George Santos in November; he feels he’s up to the task.
“George Santos and his radical anti-women, anti-civil rights agenda represent the opposite of everything I have stood for in my life and everything that defines our country,” his statement continues. “In Congress, I’ll fight to defend abortion rights, stop gun violence, protect civil rights, and make Long Island and Queens more affordable for middle-class families.”
The district’s borders had been in limbo for much of this year. The maps signed by the state Legislature in February stretched the district across five counties, and made it possible for state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx) to make a bid for the seat. That rendition of the map was later thrown out by the Court of Appeals; the maps were redrawn by a special master and the primary was delayed by two months. When all was said and done, though, the Queens portion of the district was not drastically different than before — it includes about 10 more blocks of Bayside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.