Both Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Santos have used the phrase “common sense” in reference to their own views on various issues.
Their ideas of what constitutes “common sense,” however, are drastically different.
On Tuesday, voters in Whitestone, Bay Terrace, Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Glen Oaks, Queens Village and parts of Nassau and Suffolk will have to pick which of the two definitions aligns most closely to their own as they cast their ballots for a new congressman in New York’s 3rd District. The race is the first in U.S. history in which two openly gay House candidates are running against each other.
Zimmerman described himself as the “mainstream candidate” in an interview with the Chronicle. In his eyes, the election is one about the status-quo versus extremism. “George Santos is an extremist who not only represents a threat to our district, but to the rights and freedoms that we have fought for decades to secure,” he said. “From supporting a national abortion ban and comparing reproductive freedom to slavery, to wanting to privatize Social Security, to paying legal fees for Jan. 6 insurrectionists — this district deserves better than his dangerous brand of extremism.”
Santos, on the other hand, has cast himself as the “law-and-order candidate.”
“We need to be tough on crime in this country,” he told the Chronicle. “We need to make sure we hold criminals accountable and make sure that they fear the justice system, not thinking that it’s just a slap on the wrist organization, like it’s become over the last couple of years, especially here in the City of New York.”
He added that he does not believe that Rikers Island should close, and that he is against borough-based jails.
“I think that Rikers Island is there for a reason,” he said. “It needs money, it needs to be updated. We need to make sure that it’s taken care of so that we can house the correction facility inmates over there. I believe in the centralization of Rikers Island that keeps the potential danger off of civilians in the neighborhoods.”
He added that he would like to revive the NYPD’s plainclothes units to get guns off the streets.
Zimmerman’s approach to guns is quite different: He is a vehement supporter of gun control, which he describes as the “moral test of our time,” and, if elected, will pass legislation to that effect. Specifically, he said he would work to ban assault weapons, ghost guns and high-capacity magazines.
“Americans across the political spectrum are appalled by the horrific epidemic of mass shootings in our country,” he said. “This isn’t a partisan issue — every parent should be able to feel safe sending their kids to school in the morning. I’m not afraid of the gun lobby and I’m not afraid of calling out members of Congress who are unwilling to act and take action to stop gun violence.” He added that he intends to enact universal background checks and bolster red flag laws.
Much of Zimmerman’s approach to crime centers around hate crimes, which have risen significantly in recent years, especially those committed against Asian Americans and Jews.
“When one group is threatened, we are all threatened,” Zimmerman said. “As a candidate and member of Congress, I will always stand up to hate and will fight to make our Long Island and Queens communities safe places to live for all residents.”
Asked about that, Santos emphasized the need to provide funding for the NYPD, though he did not get into specifics.
When it comes to jobs and the economy, Zimmerman has emphasized the need to invest in infrastructure — green infrastructure in particular.
Santos is an adamant supporter of fracking, which was banned statewide by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014.
“Why won’t [Democrats] work towards allowing fracking up in the Marcellus Shale and in the Southern Tier responsibly, so that we can lower the burden on the cost of energies on Americans who are already hurting?” he asked.
“I support responsible fracking I support fracking that has 100% EPA standard guidelines and that we’re being environmentally conscious,” he said.
Asked about the environmental concerns surrounding fracking, Santos said, “There’s technology already around it that has been created to make sure that we are environmentally sound.”
Both Santos and Zimmerman are concerned about the district’s ability to handle flooding, which has had devistating effects in recent years.
“This is all due to failed leadership. This should have been addressed in the infrastructure bill, but Congressman Tom Suozzi, Congresswoman Grace Meng, they failed to fight for the right funding,” Santos said.
Zimmerman agreed that Build Back Better was “far from perfect.” He pledged to bring funding back to the district to improve its sewer infrastructure.
