Young people ages 14 to 24 now have until April 14 to apply for spots in the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program, which will provide 100,000 of them with career exploration opportunities and paid work experiences for six weeks beginning on July 5.
There are more applicants than spaces available, however, and participants are chosen by lottery. The deadline extension was announced last Friday.
Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, SYEP is the nation’s largest program of its kind, officials say.
SYEP applications may be completed online at nyc.gov/syep or at a participating community-based organization. For more information, one may call 311 or the city Department of Youth and Community Development’s Community Connect line at 1 (800) 246-4646.
To help celebrate SYEP’s 60th anniversary, DYCD Commissioner Keith Howard encouraged those who’ve been through the program to share their stories about it at nyc.gov/dycd. Last year saw a rec
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.