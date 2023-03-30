High school and college students are encouraged to attend a unique full day of mentoring on April 22, focusing on but not limited to creative endeavors and giving participants direct access to some big names in a variety of fields.
Branded as “Passion in Action!,” the event promises to bring the young people together with “passionate professionals” in the arts, sciences, finance, women’s sports, nonprofit sector and more.
It’s free to attend, with signup and more details available under “special events” at queensworldfilmfestival.org or directly at bit.ly/3nyaoDu.
Attendees will get to learn from “filmmakers, artists, doctors, rappers, writers and others who have carved out their own career journeys despite the obstacles stacked against them,” the organizers said. “Plan on becoming inspired, motivated, and ready to create your own career journey.”
Producing the event is the leadership of the Queens World Film Festival, along with New York Women in Film and Television, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and The Gaia Zine.
Just a few of the many passionate professionals who’ll be there are Namel “TapWaterz” Norris of 4 Wheel City, a paraplegic hip-hop artist and disability rights advocate; Amy Allure, owner of Allure Art Studio; Fay Samaras of Film & Television Studio Operations at Kaufman Astoria Studios; author and Macy’s buyer Anita Matey; and Dr. Sheela Maru, a health activist and researcher.
Event organizer Katha Cato of the QWFF said she has a theory: “The first 30 years we are looking for shoulders, the next 30 years we are standing on shoulders and the last 30 years, we are the shoulders. I’m leaning into being the shoulders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.