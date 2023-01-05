Following a hit on “Monday Night Football” that sent Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin into cardiac arrest and left him fighting for his life, the Chronicle spoke with leaders at a pair of youth football clubs in the borough, seeking insight on the kind of safety measures that could be taken to prevent a similar tragedy in the younger ranks.
Both Brad Palisi, commissioner of the Broad Channel Athletic Club, and Margaret Varuzzi, vice president of the Whitepoint Youth Football and Cheer club, expressed horror over witnessing the incident on TV, but insisted that it was an anomaly.
“This kid went out there, and he had been playing ball for years,” Varuzzi said. “Nothing could have prepared him for what happened last night, nobody would have expected what happened last night.”
“This was not a football injury,” Palisi said. “It happened on the football field, but honestly, it’s a more common injury in youth baseball, when you take a blow to your chest.”
Palisi and Varuzzi said their organizations focus on teaching kids the right way to tackle and to be tackled, all in an effort to limit the wear and tear on the body that Palisi says is an “unfortunate” part of the game.
When it comes to talking with parents who may have watched the incident on TV and have concerns about letting their youngster play the game, Palisi says the choice is ultimately theirs, and that any concerns are valid.
“That’s a feeling that someone has, how can I say that that feeling is right or wrong? It’s not for me to say that,” he said. “What I will say if, and probably when, that question [related to Hamlin’s injury] is proposed to me, this is something that we’ve never seen before.”
Palisi said the club, which serves teams of children separated by age group from 5- and 6-year-olds to 13-year-olds, can only afford so much equipment beyond what is required, but that he encourages parents to purchase whatever protective gear makes them feel comfortable.
Hamlin remained in the intensive care unit as of print time, with the Bills’ Twitter account noting he had shown signs of improvement from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.