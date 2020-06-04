With primary day less than three weeks away, here are the candidates and information on voting.
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 23. To find your polling site visit vote.nyc/page/how-vote or call 1 (866) Vote-NYC (868-3692). Residents can also email their complete home address to vote@boe.nyc.ny.us and the Board of Elections will email the correct polling location back. People should write the name of their borough in the subject line.
To apply for an absentee ballot residents must postmark, apply online, email or fax a completed application by June 16. People can apply in person by June 22.
The date to register to vote in the primary is over. Applications needed to be received by the Board of Elections by June 3.
To check if you’re registered to vote, visit vote.nyc/page/am-i-registered or call 1 (866) 868-3692.
For information on early voting, see the separate story or visit qchron.com.
Here are the candidates for the upcoming Democratic primaries in Queens, including for Congress, Assembly and borough president. There are no Republican primaries.
Borough president
Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Elizabeth Crowley, Anthony Miranda, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Dao Yin.
A nonpartisan special election for this race scheduled for the same day was canceled by Gov. Cuomo, a decision that was upheld in court [see separate story].
Judge of the Civil Court
John Ciafone and Jessica Earle-Gargan.
3rd Congressional District
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens), Melanie D’Arrigo and Michael Weinstock.
5th Congressional District
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) and Shaniyat Chowdhury.
6th Congressional District
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Sandra Choi and Mel Gagarin.
7th Congressional District
Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) and Paperboy Love Prince.
12th Congressional District
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn), Lauren Ashcraft, Peter Harrison and Suraj Patel.
14th Congressional District
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, Badrun Khan and Samuel Sloan.
12th Senatorial District
State Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Ignazio Terranova.
13th Senatorial District
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) and Diana Sanchez.
24th Assembly District
Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Albert Baldeo and Mahfuzul Islam.
31st Assembly District
Khaleel Anderson, Tavia Blakley, Richard David, Derrick DeFlorimonte, Lisa George and Shea Uzoigwe.
33rd Assembly District
Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and Oster Bryan.
34th Assembly District
Assemblyman Michael Den Dekker (D-Jackson Heights), Joy Chowdhury, Angel Cruz, Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Nuala O’Doherty-Naranjo.
35th Assembly District
Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) and Hiram Monserrate.
36th Assembly District
Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) and Zohran Kwame Mamdani.
37th Assembly District
Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Sunnyside), Danielle Brecker and Mary Jobaida.
38th Assembly District
Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven), Joseph De Jesus and Jenifer Rajkumar.
39th Assembly District
Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Ramon Ramirez.
40th Assembly District
Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and Steven Lee.
U.S. President
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is the only candidate campaigning after his competitors suspended their campaigns. Voters will still see 11 names, including Biden’s, on the ballot.
The state Board of Elections voted to cancel the primary amid concerns over the coronavirus but candidate Andrew Yang challenged the decision, saying it was unconstitutional. A federal judge ordered the primary reinstated.
