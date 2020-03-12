Queens residents will have an additional option to cast their vote for the special election for Queens borough president.
Early voting runs from Saturday, March 14, until Sunday, March 22. Election Day is Tuesday, March 24. The times vary with the day and are listed at vote.nyc.ny.us.
The locations for early voting are as follows:
• Machine Facility Annex, 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village;
• Cross Island YMCA, 238-10 Hillside Ave. in Bellerose;
• First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst, 100-10 Astoria Blvd.;
• Holy Trinity Parish Church, 222-05 116 Ave. in Cambria Heights;
• LaGuardia Community College, 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• Queens College, 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing;
• Rego Center, 61-35 Junction Blvd. in Rego Park;
• Rochdale Village Community Center, 169-65 137 Ave. in Jamaica;
• Club of New York-Abbe Clubhouse, 133-01 41 Road in Flushing.
• Elks Lodge, 82-20 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst;
• Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens;
• Korean Community Services, 203-05 32 Ave. in Bayside.
• Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Avenue in Astoria;
• Jackson Heights Library, 35-51 81 St. in Jackson Heights;
• Resorts World Casino New York City, 111-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park; and
• YMCA, 207 Beach 73 St. in Arverne.
The last day to apply by mail for an absentee ballot is March 17; the last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person is March 23. Completed absentee ballots must be mailed by March 23 or delivered in person on March 24.
The final five candidates are Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria); Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton); former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley; Assistant District Attorney James Quinn; and Flushing businessman Dao Yin.
