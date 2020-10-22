Queens voters can participate in early voting from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 or wait for Election Day, Nov. 3, to cast ballots. Here are the candidates voters will pick from.
President
President Trump on the Republican and Conservative parties lines, former Vice President Joe Biden on the Democratic and Working Families parties lines, Howie Hawkins on the Green Party line, Jo Jorgensen on the Libertarian Party line and Brock Pierce on the Independence Party line.
Borough President
Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) on the Democratic line, Joann Ariola on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines and Dao Yin with the Red Dragon Party.
Third Congressional District
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) on the Democratic, Working Families and Independent parties lines, George Santos on the Republican and Conservative party lines and Howard Rabin on the Libertarian line.
Sixth Congressional District
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) on the Democratic and Working Families lines, Thomas Zmich on the Republican, Conservative, Libertarian and Save Our City lines.
Seventh Congressional District
Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn, Queens) on the Democratic and Working Families lines, Brian Kelly on the Republican and Conservative lines, Gilbert Midonnet with the Libertarian Party.
Eighth Congressional District
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) on the Democratic and Working Families lines, Garfield Wallace on the Republican and Conservative lines.
12th Congressional District
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens) with the Democratic Party, Carlos Santiago-Cano on the Republican and Conservative lines and Steven Kolln with the Libertarian Party.
14th Congressional District
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) with the Democratic Party, John Cummings on the Republican and Conservative lines and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera with the Serve America Movement Party.
11th State Senate District
State Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) on the Democratic and Working Families lines, Elisa Nahoum on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines.
13th State Senate District
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) on the Democratic and Working Families lines, Jesus Gonzalez on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines.
15th State Senate District
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) with the Democratic Party, Tom Sullivan on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines.
23rd Assembly District
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) with the Democratic Party, Peter Hatzipetros on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines.
26th Assembly District
Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) with the Democratic Party, John-Alexander Sakelos on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines.
28th Assembly District
Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) with the Democratic Party, Danniel Maio with the COVID19 Stories Party.
31st Assembly District
Khaleel Anderson on the Democratic and Working Families lines, Joseph Cullina with the Republican Party.
34th Assembly District
Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas on the Democratic and Working Families lines, William Marquez on the Republican and Conservative lines.
35th Assembly District
Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) with the Democratic Party, Han-Khon To on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines.
38th Assembly District
Jenifer Rajkumar with the Democratic Party, Giovanni Perna on the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines.
40th Assembly District
Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) with the Democratic Party, Steven Lee with the Justice & Peace Party.
Running unopposed for their respective seats are state Sens. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau); and Assemblymembers David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth), Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City), Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Zohran Kwame Mamdani for the 36th Assembly District seat.
The judiciary
Voters can choose nine candidates for justice of the Supreme Court for the 11th Judicial District among the following: Tracy Catapano-Fox, Joshua Goldfein, Mojgan Cohanim Lancman, Bob Cohen. Lance Evans, Joseph Kasper, Judith Goldiner, Karina Alomar, John Spataro, Kenneth Schaeffer, Michelle Johnson, Afua Atta-Mensah, Darrell Gavrin, Justin Sweet, Evelyn Braun, Kevin Kerrigan and Leonard Livote.
Jessica Earle-Gargan and Nestor Diaz are the two candidates on the ballot for judge of the Civil Court for Queens County. Voters can vote for both.
Denise Johnson and Leigh Cheng are running unopposed for judge of the Civil Court for the Fourth and Sixth municipal districts, respectively.
