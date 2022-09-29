Lots of students have interesting stories every September about how they spend their summer vacations. Kristina Raevsky of Forest Hills is probably one of very few who spent hers finishing her second book.
“A Sheep’s Tale: A Young Patriot’s Guide to Saving America” is a two-part, 210-page historic novel in which Raevsky, 12, delves into the history of the United States and the USSR, politics, folklore and current events.
The first part of the book is told through the eyes of Svetlana, a young girl who in 1928 — 11 years into the Russian Revolution — is turned into a sheep by a gypsy at the behest of a conniving boy whom she and her best friend, Katya, go to school with.
Katya is able to escape and the two rejoin, with Svetlana being able to speak with her friend. Unable to return home, both are taken in by a friendly farm family whose members have no love for Russia’s new order.
Their journey to America, decades earlier than those of the author’s parents, leads the characters through the Great Depression and Midwest Dust Bowl days of the 1930s; World War II and the Civil Rights Era.
That leads to the second part of the book, titled “All You Need is Courage,” about Stephanie, a young woman in Memphis who sees her city heading in what she believes to be the wrong direction, and decides to do something about it with an unlikely but inspired campaign for mayor.
Kristina’s first book, “Fly Me to the Moon and Other Stories,” was published in 2021. “A Sheep’s Tale” is available on Amazon for $9.99 in paperback.
Her mother, Irene, grew up in Ukraine. He father, Art, came from Russia but was born in Armenia. A recurring theme in both parts of the book is how Kristina sees the problems of socialism seeping into the public discourse of the United States, particularly with education.
It took her about two years to write. The “All You Need is Courage” segment had its genesis in a school assignment.
“I was working on it on and off, between schoolwork and everything,” Kristina said in an interview this week. She said of “All You Need is Courage,” “I had to write a story about someone who was a hero, somebody who was courageous. So I wrote a story about this girl who runs for mayor because that’s how I kind of see myself in the future, because I want to run for political office.”
“A Sheep’s Tale” had been started about two years ago, and was inspired by “Heart of a Dog,” a 1925 Russian novel by Mikhail Bulgakov.
“In this book, there was an animal-to-human transformation,” Kristina said. “And it also mentions how socialism negatively impacted the daily life of society as a whole. So it gave me the idea to write about a human-to-animal transformation and how socialism in the USSR is similar to what is happening now in the United States.”
The first two chapters had been written, but she had her first book to finish, schoolwork and other activities and obligations.
“It was set aside until I had this school assignment,” she said.
The book contains both footnotes and a glossary of Russian language words and phrases that are used. The gypsy character, Kristina said, is from Russian history, in that gypsies lived in great number there; and in folklore.
“I know the way [Svetlana] would be transformed to a sheep would be magical,” she said. “I thought ‘gypsies, magic.’”
She also wanted Svetlana’s and Katya’s trip to the United States to have some of the aspects shared by her parents.
Kristina said she knew beforehand how she wanted part one, with Svetlana and Katya, to conclude. As for Stephanie’s journey, “I wrote until I got to the end.”
Kristina said she and her parents regularly discuss current events, including politics. A vocal supporter of high standards in education, she has been speaking out actively against a lottery system as an admission device for the city’s advanced public high schools. This week she appeared on WPIX to address the issue, in her second on-air interview.
