Seventeen-year-old artist Hannah Ernst has created over 2,500 digital portraits memorializing people who have died of Covid as part of an ongoing project, “Faces of Covid Victims.”
Two hundred seventy of them, all featuring Queens residents lost to the pandemic, will now be on exhibit at the Elmhurst Library for the month of March, just in time for the second anniversary of Covid touching down in New York City, which was recorded on March 1, 2020.
“I’ve done about 2,500 memorials digitally, and even though that seems like such a large number, it unfortunately reduces the true extent of it because it is digital,” said Hannah, who receives submissions from people across the country and even internationally.
“I remember drawing every single one of those on an iPad, and suddenly it’s blown up and you can really see the person and I can picture the face of the person, given the fact, you know, I drew them,” she said of having her work on exhibit again.
“So, having it physically in front of you is just insurmountable in comparison to seeing it on the phone,” she added.
The 12-by-18 images on canvas will be suspended inside a structural glass reading room in the library.
For all the portraits, Hannah, who is from New Jersey, communicates with the families who submit photos of their loved ones who have passed and gets their names, ages and descriptions of them and their personalities.
Then, she creates the portrait on an iPad, using the program Procreate with an Apple pencil.
She does not include specific facial features but the works are not lacking personal details; Hannah will include defining characteristics like service medals, a sports team logo, facial hair or maybe a cowboy hat.
Hannah said that gives a sense of privacy and, while others can only imagine, the family members can recall all the missing details. “That’s their person,” she said.
Hannah’s first portrait was of her grandfather, Calvin “Cal” Shoenfeld, who passed at 83 years old from Covid.
The Brooklyn man was an artist himself and inspired Hannah’s love of art. He worked as a freelancer doing abstract paintings with acrylics.
“After losing him, I ended up creating this project, ‘Faces of Covid Victims,’ which works to memorialize people lost to Covid, so there’s a different way to remember them and to differentiate them from the numbers that they’ve been grouped into,” she said.
Her grandfather would be “over the moon” about the successes of the project.
Her mother, Karen Ernst, created a Facebook page, Faces of Covid Victims, which has almost 14,000 followers.
“I’d like to raise awareness to the fact that it is not just ‘1% of people who die’ from Covid, but instead countless lives being lost,” the about section reads. “These are not just numbers, they are lives.”
The library exhibit will mark the third time Hannah’s artwork will be on display since it caught the attention of the Queens Covid Remembrance Day organization. QCRD was started by Queens residents who lost loved ones to the virus.
“We are grateful to Faces of Covid Victims and Queens Public Library for creating this memorial space to continue to honor the memory of those we’ve lost, especially now that the world tries to move on to some semblance of normalcy,” said EmyLou Rodriguez, co-chair of the Queens Covid Remembrance Day Committee, in a prepared statement.
The 270 portraits were first displayed for Covid Remembrance Day on May 1, 2021 in Forest Park. Then, they were displayed at the St. John’s University’s Yeh Art Gallery.
Now, they will be displayed at the library branch at 86-07 Broadway, which is located in a neighborhood that was the “epicenter of the epicenter” of Covid-19 during the early days of the pandemic.
The display will serve as a site for remembering and a memorial honoring and celebrating those lost to Covid.
“We have experienced time passing in new ways during the pandemic,” said Natalie Milbrodt, coordinator of metadata services at Queens Public Library, in the statement. Milbrodt is also the founding director of the Queens Memory Project, which is an ongoing community archiving program by the library and Queens College.
“This month-long exhibit, held two years after our city was thrown into an emergency response to Covid-19, is an opportunity to hold both space and time to acknowledge all we have lived through, and those we have lost,” said Milbrodt.
“We are proud to work with our community partners to plan the exhibit and are grateful to the team at Elmhurst Library for hosting this evocative memorial.”
Queens Memory curator J. Faye Yuan praised Hannah’s achievement in the statement.
“What began as one young artist’s endeavor to capture the essence of her grandfather inside a framed portrait sparked a viral movement that first traveled online and now offline in public spaces inaccessible during the pandemic,” said Yuan.
“Now hung across a library’s reading room, this community memorial is a testament to the healing powers of public art – art that empowers us to witness grief as an artifact of love. Together,” she said.
The public can contribute to the memorial and upload photos and the story of someone they wish to memorialize by visiting queenslib.org/queensmemorial. The Queens Memory Project will share these contributions on its website. The exhibit will be open to the public during normal library hours.
