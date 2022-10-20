The trash talk is now official — the city is looking to move back the earliest time people can put out residential garbage from 4 to 8 p.m., with some exceptions.
The goals are to keep the city cleaner and better-looking and to deter rats.
“This announcement will keep our streets clean, it will discourage rats from running their own version of Open Restaurants, and it will mean no more tripping over black garbage bags at rush hour,” Mayor Adams said Monday in a prepared statement. “We’re not going to let New Yorkers be plagued by rats — we’re going to keep our city squeaky clean.”
The Department of Sanitation’s policy shift had been strongly considered since at least August, as the Chronicle previously reported. At the time, Queens residents seemed to have mixed feelings on the change.
The new rules are set to take effect April 1, but first require a public comment period, which will close Nov. 18. A public hearing on the plan will be held at 9:30 a.m. the same day.
Under the planned policy, residential building dwellers and managers may put trash outside after 6 p.m. if it’s in a secure container. If putting trash bags directly on the curb, buildings would need to wait until 8 p.m. Property owners of buildings with nine or more units may opt in to a 4 to 7 a.m. set-out window instead. According to a DSNY spokesperson, containers would not be needed during that time. The opt-in period will run for the month of January each year. That program was not part of the original plan being considered this summer.
Those rules will also apply to recycling and curbside compost collection.
The announcement clarified the rules for commercial establishments, which do not receive DSNY service and use private waste haulers. Like in residential buildings, businesses not using containers must wait until 8 p.m. to put trash outside. If they do use secure containers, however, they may put garbage outside for collection an hour before closing.
Noting that the policy is long overdue, DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch praised the announcement: “New Yorkers want the streets cleaned up, and seeing the bags for a few hours a day instead of more than half the day will make a huge, huge difference.”
The Mayor’s Office included supportive quotes in its press release from several Queens members of the City Council, ranging from Republican Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) to centrist Democrat Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) to Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), as well as state Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven).
“Though the issue with New York City trash is ubiquitous, decreasing the duration garbage sits on our curbs will drastically reduce instances of rats and other vermin, making our city cleaner and safer,” Brooks-Powers said. “Correct implementation of pilot programs like Clean Curbs and these new rules will help increase containerization and ensure New York’s Strongest can better facilitate trash collection.”
Meanwhile, the city is also increasing its midnight shift pickup, the Mayor’s Office said. Overnight collection now accounts for about 25 percent of all collection operations.
Comments may be submitted online at rules.cityofnewyork.us, via email to nycrules@dsny.nyc.gov or to DSNY headquarters at 125 Worth St., Room 710, New York, NY 10013.
