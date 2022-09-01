Trucks of Art, the opportunity for artists to creatively paint a Department of Sanitation collection vehicle, is back.
The program is open to all artists, professional, amateur and aspiring. Those interested in applying should email a brief description of their idea with design mock-ups and why they’d like to be selected, along with contact information and a short biography, to TrashTalk@dsny.nyc.gov.
The deadline is Sunday, Sept. 18. Full details, and there are many, are available at nyc.gov/truckart.
Priority will be given to proposals that encourage litter basket use and recycling or that honor the DSNY’s essential workers.
“Sanitation’s fleet is part of our cityscape — and we’re thrilled for New York City artists to transform collection trucks into roving works of art that will add a bit of flair to our neighborhoods,” said Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “We’re excited for local artists to be using our ‘canvasses’ to encourage New Yorkers to keep our City clean.”
Above is the Queens Truck of Art from the program’s first year, painted by students in the advanced art mural class at Energy Tech High School in Long Island City, led by teacher Alex Anastas.
