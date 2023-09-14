Three months after ground was broken on a new NCAA track and soccer field at York College in Jamaica, at least 25 percent of the construction work for the $7.8 million project has been completed, according to Kachi Akoma, the schools executive director of buildings and grounds.
The new sports facility will have a 400-meter track, a soccer field in the middle, bleachers, a new scoreboard display and a scoring table, along with space for a long jump and shot put.
“Right now we are doing some of the subsurface work, which is the underground drainage work,” Akoma told the Chronicle. “We have to stabilize and prepare the soil and the drainage underneath before we actually build the field. We are doing all the utility work at this point.”
One of the first steps to building and protecting the new field for the future is making sure the grounds below the site is drained, according to Akoma.
“We want to make sure that the water doesn’t accumulate and undermine the substructure,” Akoma said. “The other aspect is cabling. We have fiber running to the scoreboard. We do have some wiring we have to do. There is also the foundation.”
Construction workers have to also think about how the needs for the surface of the track are different from the field since they use different materials.
“In the field we are putting sod there, grass and the track has an asphalt kind of material,” he said. “The life cycles for those things are typically 15 to 20 years with proper maintenance.”
It will be another three months before people see anything on the surface of the sports facility.
“So the field and the track proper will achieve substantial completion by December,” the buildings grounds chief said. “People will see a new track, a new field and then we will be finalizing and dressing it up for another few months ... maybe into April or May next year.”
The bleachers, scoreboard, guard booth and other parts of the running facility should be substantially completed by spring and a ribbon cutting is expected by summer 2024, he added.
“There is an expectation that having an NCAA-caliber track and field will attract talent wishing to perform at this level, including prospective college-bound students in South Jamaica, Queens who will benefit from the availability of the NCAA track and field at CUNY York College,” Akoma said.
