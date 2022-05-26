As the gaming industry in New York grows, York College is prepared to provide career options for individuals interested in that job sector.
For approximately two years three Department of Business and Economics professors from the Jamaica-based CUNY school collaborated with a team of executives from Resorts World New York City, the Big Apple’s only casino, during the coronavirus pandemic online to develop a six-week in-person noncredit course that will launch on June 8. An online version of the course will launch July 16.
“The introduction to gaming course will give students an insight into gaming operations,” a spokeswoman for the school’s business department said to the Chronicle via email. “The course will cover different types of operations, including information technology, slot machines and game tables. In addition, a history of gaming operation is provided and an introduction to hospitality management and the gaming industry.”
Upon completion of the free certificate program, students will receive a full tour of the casino, which is at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park, less than a 20-minute drive from the school located at 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., according to York’s website.
Students will also have preferred placement in the hiring process at Resorts World, according to the business department’s spokeswoman.
“York College is honored to work with private industry to expand the opportunities available to our students in the entertainment industry,” Marcia Moxam Comrie, a spokeswoman for the school, said via email. “This growing field provides our community with jobs and economic development, and we are proud to offer our certificate course to further support those looking to enter into this area.”
York College President Berenecea Johnson Eanes is delighted by the collaboration between the institution and the gambling establishment.
“This course will help participants develop the unique skills to take advantage of job and career opportunities available at Resorts World New York City,” Eanes said in a prepared statement. “I thank President [Robert] DeSalvio and Vice President of community development, Michelle Stoddart, along with the entire Resorts World leadership team for their vision and their faith in York as a partner in this effort.”
Stoddart is a vice president at the casino and DeSalvio is the president of Genting Americas East, the eastern division of Genting Group, the global travel and leisure firm that operates RWNYC.
“I am proud of RWNYC’s partnership with York College, one of our city’s finest universities, which is located right in our backyard,” DeSalvio said in a statement. “Giving back to our Queens community is a top priority for RWNYC and this course allows us to fulfill that mission. Participants will gain firsthand multidisciplinary knowledge and experiences that will serve them throughout their careers, whether in the gaming business or another field of their choosing.”
The in-person course will run once a week on Wednesdays until July 13 from 6 to 7 p.m., according to the school’s website. Applicants accepted into the program will receive a notification June 6. The online candidates will get a notice July 11 for their classes, which will run weekly on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Aug. 20. The course is open to people 18 and older who are from the city or Long Island. To register go to york.cuny.edu/resorts-world-gaming-course.
