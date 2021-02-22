York College vaccine site to open exclusively to area residents

Gov. Cuomo announced Friday that the vaccine site opening at York College will be reserved for residents in neighboring ZIP codes for its first week.
For a week after it opens on Feb. 24, the site at York College at 94-20 Guy R Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica will exclusively serve residents in the surrounding community in an attempt to boost the area's low vaccination rates.
The eligible ZIP codes include 11418, 11419, 11420, 11430, 11435, 11436, 11439, 11432, 11433, 11434, 11423, 11412, 11413, 11427, 11428, 11429, 11411, 11422, 11691, 11692, 11693.
The site is one of six in the state being established through a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It will operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day, and will have the capacity to administer 3,000 doses every day. After a week, it will be open to all residents in Queens.
Eligible New Yorkers can schedule by using New York's 'Am I Eligible' website at on.ny.gov/3dwBYKu or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1 (833) 697-4829.
