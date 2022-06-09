York College’s 52nd graduation ceremony closed out with a bang as confetti covered the students and their loved ones throughout the UBS Arena last Thursday.
There were 1,360 graduates who lined up to get their diplomas in front of family and friends. Some students even posed with the school’s cardinal mascot.
At the 52nd York College commencement, which was held at UBS Arena in Elmont, LI, on June 2, students got creative with their graduation caps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.