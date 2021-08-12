Six Queens YMCAs will now stay open later every Saturday night for young people.
The Saturday Night Lights program, funded by the city Department of Youth and Community Development, will extend hours at 13 YMCAs throughout the city.
The year-round program aims to provide a safe space for teens between the ages of 11 and 18 to engage in sports training and programming. The programs will utilize YMCA gyms.
The Queens YMCAs participating are:
• Cross Island, at 238-10 Hillside Ave. in Bellerose;
• Flushing, at 138-46 Northern Blvd.;
• Jamaica, at 89-25 Parsons Blvd.;
• Long Island City, at 32-23 Queens Blvd.;
• Ridgewood, at 69-02 64 St.; and
• Rockaway, at 207 Beach 73 St.
The programming will be split into two sessions: from 5 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday Night Lights begins Aug. 21.
For more information, visit ymcanyc.org/.
