12 years for gun trafficker

A Jamaica man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling more than 30 firearms plus ammunition to buyers who turned out to be undercover police officers.

Gerren Devlin, 34, pleaded guilty back in October to first-degree criminal sale of firearms according to a statement issued by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“Far too many people are senselessly killed by guns,” Katz said. “This defendant is going to prison for selling illegal weapons in our neighborhoods. Those who deal guns in Queens County will be prosecuted.”

A co-defendant, Kiearra Reynolds, 30, is waiting sentencing after pleading guilty back in November to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the charges, Devlin and Reynolds were gun traffickers who met with detectives on nine occasions between December 2017 and March 2019, selling them 28 handguns, two assault rifles, a shotgun, an inoperable blank pistol and more than 400 rounds of ammunition for a total of $26,000.